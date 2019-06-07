The country’s highest paved highway officially opened for the season Friday, but anyone wanting to take a drive up Mount Evans Road will have to wait until Saturday afternoon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that the scenic road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday for the Mount Evans Ascent road race. For the safety of the runners, the road will be closed southbound and northbound between CO 103 and end at Mount Evans Road.
The highway is one of several passes with delayed openings this year. Mount Evans was initially expected to reopen for the season on May 24, but was closed two weeks longer than expected because of weather conditions and snow removal, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Colorado's "Highway to the Sky," Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain State Park, has also opened after a longer than usual wait.
Pikes Peak Highway opened to the summit on Monday.
