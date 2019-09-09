After another busy tourist season in Garden of the Gods, the park will fall silent for one morning next month.
Colorado Springs officials on Monday announced a “motorless morning” for Oct. 6. As part of an emerging tradition, gates will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to noon that Sunday.
This will be the fourth installment of the motorless concept. The first, in April of last year, was met by fanfare, with an estimated 500 attending. Popularity has ballooned since, with the city counting 3,500 last spring.
Those numbers have included a large number of skateboarders typically barred from park roads. Officials did not expect the turnout, but after some debate, skateboards will still be allowed, a city spokesperson said.
People are encouraged to park at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post or in the parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch, off Gateway Road into the park. For people with disabilities, a shuttle from the visitor center will be available upon request.