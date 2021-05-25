A two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 25 near the Woodmen Road exit left a motorist dead on Tuesday, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers arrived in the northbound lanes of the interstate just before 5:30 p.m. and learned that a pickup truck with an attached trailer had collided with another vehicle. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
An investigation revealed that the pickup truck lost control and ran into the other vehicle. Police did not say which driver was killed, nor did they report any other injuries.
Northbound I-25 was closed between Garden of the Gods and North Academy.
Just after 7 p.m., the northbound lanes of the interstate were backed up with bumper-to-bumper traffic for at least 5 miles. Southbound traffic was moderate and steady.
Police said the area would be closed off for an undetermined amount of time while officers investigated the scene and collected evidence.
I-25 NB: Full closure between Exit 146 - Garden of the Gods Road and Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard. North bound blocked near Woodmen. Use alternate route https://t.co/xnWI8uo2ZC— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 26, 2021