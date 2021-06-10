The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified several people killed in a bout of vehicle wrecks around the city during April and May, including a pair of motorcyclists.
Motorcycle crashes accounted for 22.6% of fatal crashes in Colorado last year and on average motorcycle crashes make up 23% of the state's fatal crashes while accounting of 3% of the vehicles on the road, state data showed.
The coroner's office identified 29-year-old Robert Lewis in a crash at North Academy Boulevard and Rebecca Lane April 24. Lewis was hit by a drunk driver who was arrested a half-mile from the scene.
Another motorcyclist, 41-year-old Daniel Gibson, died after a Mazda hatchback hit him while turning onto southbound Templeton Gap Road at the intersection with East Fillmore Street May 27, police said.
Two other people were killed in crashes during May.
A crash May 25 involving a pickup truck with an attached trailer killed 59-year-old Jay Michel after the pickup truck lost control and collided with another vehicle on the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near the Woodmen Road exit, authorities said.
Police did not say which vehicle Michel was driving.
A pedestrian, 28-year-old Tiana White, died after a car hit her near North Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive, authorities said.
The driver stayed on scene, police said.