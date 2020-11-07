In the fifth traffic-related death in the region in the past two days, a motorcyclist was killed in an apparent one-vehicle crash Friday night on Oro Blanco Drive in east Colorado Springs, police said.
Just before 10 p.m., a police officer was flagged down by witnesses who said they saw a motorcycle down in the street. The officer found an injured rider in the street just north of Bluestem Drive.
The motorcycle driver appeared to lose control and went down in the street, police said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The motorcyclist was the fifth traffic fatality in the Colorado Springs area since Thursday morning, when an allegedly stolen bus caused a three-car pileup on Colorado Highway 83, killing two.
Two other motorists were killed in separate car crashes Friday — one in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 24, and another in a head-on collision with a garbage truck in Interstate 25.