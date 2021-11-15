Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department identified the motorcyclist who died in a Saturday crash off Tutt Boulevard as 30-year-old Jay K. Batte.
Batte was traveling southbound on Tutt when he struck a Nissan Sentra turning left from Palomino Ranch Point onto northbound Tutt, officials said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Police said first responders with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response saw that Batte was suffering from life-threatening inquiries and treated him on scene. Batte was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured, police said.
Batte was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police are investigating the crash. Batte's death marks the 43rd traffic-related fatality this year, according to police. The number was the same this time last year.