A motorcyclist who died in a crash early Saturday in Cañon City was identified Tuesday as Sean Wright, a 32-year-old resident of Coal Creek.
At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Cañon City Police say they observed a motorcycle driving eastbound on Harding Avenue at a high rate of speed. Before Wright could stop the motorcycle, he lost control and crashed , said police.
Wright died after the crash. Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol, Cañon City police said in a news release.