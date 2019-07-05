A motorcycle struck a pedestrian crossing E Platte Avenue at Custer Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday.
The motorcyclist was driving legally between parked cars and traffic, and struck the victim, throwing them into the air. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for bruises and a cut, and they were released after receiving treatment.
Police did not release identifying information about the victim.
The motorcyclist rode away traveling west. According to police, the suspect may have been riding a large dirt bike with an orange front fender. The front of the bike may have been damaged by the impact.
The motorcyclist was wearing a full face helmet and jeans and may have been wearing a bright-colored vest, police said.
People with information about the accident are encouraged to contact Colorado Springs Police at 444-7000.