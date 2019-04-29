A man is suspected of driving under the influence when he crashed his motorcycle late Sunday, Colorado Springs police said.
The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Levi Powell, crashed near the 500 block of East Las Vegas Street about 9:30 p.m. Powell was found on the shoulder of the road, several feet away from his motorcycle, police said.
Powell was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, then taken into custody.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to investigators. East Las Vegas Street was closed between South Royer Street and South Nevada Avenue for several hours during the investigation.