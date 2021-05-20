Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
(Photo by kali9, istock)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on a busy thoroughfare in eastern Colorado Springs on Thursday, according to a police statement.

Officers responded to a 5:15 p.m. call about a traffic crash on Platte Avenue west of Powers Boulevard. When they arrived, they learned that a motorcyclist had rear-ended a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Platte Avenue. The rider was transported to a nearby hospital with “severe, life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Westbound traffic was diverted from Platte Avenue onto Edson Street for several hours as police investigated the scene, collected evidence and interviewed potential witnesses, officials said.

