A motorcycle rider was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 on Sunday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The crash took place at about 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 137, south of South Circle Drive, police said. Police, fire and medical personnel responded to the scene, where the rider was found hundreds of feet from the motorcycle. The injured motorist was taken to a hospital.

Investigators determined that the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, struck a guardrail several times before being thrown from the bike.

“The motorcycle continued upright without a rider for several hundred feet,” officials said.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.