A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a crash on East Las Vegas Street Wednesday evening, according to law enforcement.
The driver used excessive speed driving westbound and missed the curve of the road where East Las Vegas Street turns into South Sierra Madre Street, police said.
The driver lost control of the motorcycle and drove off the left side of the road.
Colorado Springs Police responded to the crash around 6:35 p.m. and the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was not wearing a helmet.