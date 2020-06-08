A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash south of downtown Colorado Springs, authorities said.
Shortly before 9 p.m., a man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Cheyenne Boulevard when he struck the median in the roundabout near South Cascade Avenue, according to Colorado Springs police.
The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle, authorities said. Despite life-saving measures from first responders and help provided by passersby, the man died on the scene, authorities said.
Police will continue to investigate the crash to determine if speed or impairment were factors.
The man's death marks the city's 14th fatal traffic crash this year, police said.