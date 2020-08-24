A motorcyclist died and a passenger was injured in a crash early Sunday on the west side of Colorado Springs, police said.
The traffic death is the 26th this year in Colorado Springs and the third since Friday in the city and the second involving a motorcyclist.
In Sunday's crash, Gazette news partner KKTV reported a Jeep on 21st Street, about a block south of U.S. 24, hit a motorcycle while attempting to turn into Alfonso's Mexican Food, 1022 S. 21st St.,about 12:15 a.m.
The motorcycle driver was killed in the crash and the passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Their names were not released.
The road between Broadway Street and Bott Avenue has since been reopened.
On Friday, two people were killed in separate crashes in Colorado Springs.
One person was killed in a crash involving a dirt bike in a neighborhood west of Memorial Park, Colorado Springs police said.
A second person was killed in a rollover crash in north Colorado Springs on Union Boulevard south of Austin Bluffs Parkway at 6:40 p.m. Read more here.
The names of the two people who were killed Friday have not been released.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available