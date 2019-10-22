A motorcyclist who died Friday night in a crash near downtown Colorado Springs was identified Tuesday by police as Danzig Herrera, 25, of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police said at about 11:45 p.m., officers were called to a crash at the intersection of West Bijou Street and the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 25. Police said Herrera exited the ramp at a high rate of speed on his motorcycle, struck a raised median and was thrown from the bike as he lost control.

Herrera and his bike skid across the road where they collided with a westbound Subaru Outback, police said. No one in the Subaru was hurt, but Herrera was found dead at the scene.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Herrera is the 36th traffic fatality this year in Colorado Springs and the 11th motorcyclist to be killed.

RELATED: