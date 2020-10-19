A motorcyclist who was killed driving the wrong way on a road in northeastern El Paso County Sunday has been identified, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
Daniel Crews, 45, was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson westward in the eastbound lanes of Constitution Avenue near Springside Drive just before 1 a.m. when he collided with a 2012 Honda Civic driven by a 21-year-old woman, Colorado State Patrol said. Crews was hit again by a 2014 Kia Optima driven by a 23-year-old man.
2 motorcyclists killed in separate El Paso County crashes, including alleged hit-and-run by Colorado Springs woman
Crews died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.
The other drivers' names were not released, nor details about any injuries.