The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash last week as 18-year-old Reiley Crisler.

Colorado Springs police responded to the crash at North Academy Boulevard and Village Road South about 9:40 p.m. where Crisler and another vehicle collided, police said.

Crisler initially suffered life-threatening injuries and emergency crews took Crisler to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A second motorcycle crash several hours later killed another rider in northern Colorado Springs.