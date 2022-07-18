A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car south of downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police responded to South Tejon Street under the Interstate 25 bridge around 12:20 a.m., for the accident and learned that a Yamaha dirt bike had been travelling south on Tejon when it struck a northbound vehicle making a left turn onto the interstate.

Medical crews attempted to render aid, but the motorcyclist died on scene.

Roadways affected by the crash have since been reopened. Officials did not release the identities of those involved.

Police believe the motorcyclist's speed was a factor in the crash, Gazette news partner KKTV reported from the scene.