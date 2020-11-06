A motorcyclist died Friday in a three-vehicle crash east of Colorado Springs on U.S. 24 near North Ellicott Highway, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The pileup happened just before 7:00 p.m., according to State Trooper Gary Cutler. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash, which injured two other people. One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire after the crash.
The two injured people were taken to a hospital, Cutler said, but no information was released about their injuries or conditions.
The Gazette will continue to update this developing story as more details become available.