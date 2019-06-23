Coming off a record year of traffic fatalities, Colorado Springs started off what is known as "100 Deadliest Days" with two more deaths in crashes this week.
The driver of a miniature motorcycle died Saturday night after running a red light in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
Just before 9 p.m., the Major Crash Team responded to a crash at S. Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive. Police said that a Chevy Equinox traveling southbound on Academy Boulevard struck a minibike that ran through a red light on westbound Pace Drive.
The motorcyclist died on scene, police reported. Officers also said that neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash.
This is the 20th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the second person killed in a traffic fatality in the last two days.
Last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported that "more fatal crashes happen on Colorado roads during the three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year."
The "100 Deadliest Days" are largely due to more cars on the road, an increase in motorcyclists and teen drivers and a historic increase in impaired driving, according to CDOT.
“We can’t ignore the data — more fatalities happen on Colorado roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other stretch during the year,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “That’s why we’re ramping up our efforts during this 100-day period to ensure everyone travels safely.”
The city's latest traffic fatality followed another one just the day before, when a pickup truck collided with two motorcyclists Friday night. Police reported that the driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
This year, CDOT’s “The Heat is On” initiative led to local police and sheriff’s departments arresting 55 people on suspicion of driving under the influence May 24-28. Statewide, 332 impaired driving arrests were made during those five days.
Before Friday, CDOT had reported that seven people have died in impairment-related traffic deaths this year in Colorado Springs, the most of any city in the state. And El Paso County leads among counties, with eight impairment-related deaths.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced last month that crash data, traffic complaints and SMART trailers will be compiled to help pinpoint where specifically problematic spots are. The areas deemed most dangerous will receive extra law enforcement attention.