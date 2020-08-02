A motorcycle rider was killed early Sunday morning after losing control of their bike while on Powers Boulevard.
Colorado State Patrol says the rider was driving northbound and missed a curve in the roadway. The motorcyclist ran off the side of the road and was thrown from the motorcycle. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash was reported just after midnight near the intersection Powers and Grinnell Boulevard. State Patrol says it has not ruled out whether speed and/or alcohol was a factor. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call State Patrol at 719-544-2424.
The motorcyclist’s name has not been released at this time.
Click here for more local public safety news coverage.