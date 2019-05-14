A motorcyclist was killed earlier this month when he lost control of his bike in northern El Paso County, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
Jack Sage, 43, of Castle Rock was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson Road King south on Colorado 83 near Benet Lane when he "rapidly decelerated the motorcycle and lost control" about 2 p.m. May 5, a State Patrol news release says.
The motorcycle rolled onto its side and slid into the northbound lane of the highway, moving southeast while rotating counterclockwise, flipping onto its other side and coming to a stop in the northbound lane.
Sage was thrown from the motorcycle as it rolled, the State Patrol said. He was taken to Penrose Hospital where he died on May 12. He wasn't wearing a helmet.
Troopers don't believe that alcohol consumption or excessive speed were factors. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Gary Schaaf at 635-0385.