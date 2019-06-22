A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in north Colorado Springs late Friday night.
Colorado Springs police report that two motorcycles were travelling northbound on Voyager Parkway when a southbound pickup truck turned left onto Ridgeline Drive, colliding with the motorcycles.
One of the motorcyclists, an adult male, died at the scene. The second motorcyclist was uninjured as were the pickup's driver and passenger.
The driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police.
This is the 19th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.