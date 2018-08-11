A motorcyclist was killed Friday night near Palmer Park in what is Colorado Springs's 29th traffic-related fatality of the year.
At this time last year, there were 22 fatalities.
Police said the woman was driving north in the 3200 block of North Academy Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. when she lost control and was thrown off her bike. She was not wearing a helmet and died in the crash.
Excessive speed is not considered a factor, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.