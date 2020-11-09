A motorcyclist who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, police said.
Kelvin D. Smith, 52, was headed north on Oro Blanco Drive shortly before 10 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle while riding at high speed. He ran off the right side of the road and was thrown from his bike.
Witnesses of the crash flagged down a police officer who found Smith in the street north of Bluestem Drive, police said.
Smith, who was not wearing a helmet, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Smith was the 41st traffic related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year there were 38 traffic deaths in the city.