Police lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A motorcyclist who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, police said.

Kelvin D. Smith, 52, was headed north on Oro Blanco Drive shortly before 10 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle while riding at high speed. He ran off the right side of the road and was thrown from his bike.

Two hikers rescued off Colorado mountain during blizzard

Witnesses of the crash flagged down a police officer who found Smith in the street north of Bluestem Drive, police said.

Smith, who was not wearing a helmet, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Woman killed in CO 83 crash with stolen bus identified

Smith was the 41st traffic related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year there were 38 traffic deaths in the city.

Walk-up COVID-19 testing kiosks open at two Colorado locations

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments