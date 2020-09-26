A motorcyclist was killed in a pileup late Friday in north Colorado Springs in a chain reaction set off by another motorcyclist losing control and crashing, police said.
The crashes involving three motorcycles and a Subaru happened at North Academy Boulevard near Woodmen Road around 11:30 p.m.
After the first crash, two other motorcycles crashed, and a car struck one of the motorcycles, police said.
The motorcyclist who died was killed in the crashes that followed the initial crash and another motorcyclist was severely injured. The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, was not released.
Police did not say if all of the motorcyclists were riding together.
The motorcyclist who was killed was wearing a helmet, police said. The cause of the crash hasn't been determined.