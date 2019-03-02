A motorcyclist riding in eastern El Paso County without a helmet was killed in a crash Friday night, Colorado State Patrol said in a news release.
Casey Spencer, 31, was driving a 2014 KTM motorcycle south on Curtis Road when he lost control and rolled. The Pueblo man was thrown from the bike and landed on the road's west shoulder, said State Patrol.
He was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
At this time last year, three people had been killed in crashes reported by State Patrol.