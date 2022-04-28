A fatal crash on Marksheffel Road is expected to delay morning commutes after an allegedly intoxicated driver collided with a motorcyclist, killing the rider, police said.

Colorado Springs police responded to Marksheffel Road between Drennan Road and Space Village Avenue around 12:01 a.m. and discovered the crash killed a motorcyclist and injured the driver of a sedan after the driver rolled the vehicle multiple times, officers said.

Police arrested the driver of the sedan for driving under the influence. Officers did not release the name of the driver.

Responders shut down the road in both directions between Drennan Road and Space Village Avenue. The cleanup and investigation was expected to affect morning commutes, police said.