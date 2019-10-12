Police lights

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon after colliding with a utility truck in unincorporated El Paso County, southeast of Colorado Springs, the Colorado State Patrol reported. 

About 2 p.m., troopers responded to the crash at Fontaine Boulevard and Lamine Drive, which is southeast of Marksheffel and Bradley roads. The 33-year-old motorcyclist died after hitting a utility truck, Colorado State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis said.

The truck driver was unharmed. Until the crash investigation wraps up, it's unclear what led to the wreck, Lewis said.

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in space exploration and environment. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

