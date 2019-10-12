A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon after colliding with a utility truck in unincorporated El Paso County, southeast of Colorado Springs, the Colorado State Patrol reported.

About 2 p.m., troopers responded to the crash at Fontaine Boulevard and Lamine Drive, which is southeast of Marksheffel and Bradley roads. The 33-year-old motorcyclist died after hitting a utility truck, Colorado State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis said.

The truck driver was unharmed. Until the crash investigation wraps up, it's unclear what led to the wreck, Lewis said.

