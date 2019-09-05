A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night along U.S. 24, authorities said.
Colorado State Patrol and Manitou Springs police responded to the crash at about 11:30 p.m. near Serpentine Drive in Manitou Springs, said Matt Pillman, a communications officer for the Colorado State Patrol.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the road was closed for about 3½ hours, he said.
The cause of the crash was unclear and details on the motorcyclist were not immediately available.
