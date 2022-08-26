A motorcyclist killed in a crash Thursday has been identified.

Joshua Egnatu, a 33-year-old man from Monument, was killed in a crash on Old Dutch Mill Road just past Forrest Hill Road, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a release Friday.

"The investigation determined that the single motorcycle was headed north and turning east on Old Dutch Mill Road just past Forrest Hill Road," the release said. "As the motorcycle entered the turn, the driver of the bike laid the motorcycle down and slid into a parked car resulting in fatal injuries."

It was the 29th fatal crash this year, 15 of which involved a motorcycle rider, according to police. There had been 30 fatal crashes at the same point in 2021.