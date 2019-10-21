A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night near downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene near Bijou Street and the ramp to Interstate 25, said spokesman Sgt. Brian Frahm. Officers received a call about the single-vehicle crash about 11:45 p.m., he said.
Before crashing, police believe the motorcyclist was driving westbound on Bijou Street, Frahm said. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
This story was updated Oct. 21 with information from Colorado Springs Police Department.