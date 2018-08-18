Colorado State Patrol has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fremont County Friday night as 53-year-old John Podhirny.
Podhirny, who lives in Pueblo West, was riding his motorcycle around a curve on northbound Colorado 115 when he drifted into the southbound lane, State Patrol said. The motorcycle rolled, and Podhirny and a 40-year-old woman riding on the back were thrown from the bike.
Podhirny died in the crash. The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.