A motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV in Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Hancock Expressway shortly after 3:30 p.m. after a motorcycle and SUV collided, officers said.

The motorcycle heading south on Powers crashed into an SUV's side door as the SUV was headed east on Hancock, police said.

Emergency responders took the motorcyclist to a hospital where the rider died, the agency said.

Speed and impairment were not suspected in the crash, officers said.