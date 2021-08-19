The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.
Police responded to a crash where 28-year-old Thomas McKiernan died from severe injuries after a collision in the 2300 block of North Academy Boulevard around 10:11 a.m., police said.
McKiernan was driving south on Academy when another driver, also headed south, hit his motorcycle, police said. McKiernan lost control and was thrown from his bike, officers said.
Police did not announce any arrests or citations.