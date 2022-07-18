A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car south of downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police responded to South Tejon Street under the Interstate 25 bridge around 12:20 a.m., for the crash and learned that a Yamaha dirt bike had been travelling south on Tejon when it struck a northbound vehicle making a left turn onto the interstate.

Medical crews attempted to render aid, but the motorcyclist died on scene.

Police believe the motorcyclist's speed was a factor in the crash, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.