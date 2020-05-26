A motorcyclist suspected of speeding died in a traffic crash Tuesday evening, authorities said, marking the fourth motorcyclist to die on Colorado Springs' streets this year.

Colorado Springs police responded to a crash near North Nevada Avenue and Chambers Street about 5 p.m., police said. A motorcyclist traveling on North Nevada Avenue slammed into an empty city bus and died immediately, police said. As of Tuesday night, police were still investigating details of the crash.

The bus driver was uninjured, police said. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist's death is the ninth traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 16.

RELATED: