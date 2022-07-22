A motorcyclist died who died after a crash with a vehicle south of downtown Colorado Springs earlier this week has been identified.

Colorado Springs police responded after reports of a crash on South Tejon Street under the Interstate 25 bridge around 12:20 a.m. Monday, and learned that a Yamaha dirt bike had been travelling south on Tejon when it struck a northbound vehicle making a left turn onto the interstate on-ramp.

Medical crews and witnesses to the crash attempted to render aid, but the motorcyclist died on scene.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Brannon Forrest, Colorado Springs police said Friday in a news release.

This is the 27th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year, with 14 of these crashes being motorcycle fatalities. At this time in 2021 there were 25 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.