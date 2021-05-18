The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night on Interstate 25 near the city's north side.
Robert Barry, 65, was southbound in the left lane on I-25 around 8:15 p.m., between exits for Interquest and Briargate parkways, when he braked suddenly and lost control of his motorcycle, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The motorcycle careened into the center median before flipping over and throwing Barry off the bike, state patrol said.
Barry was pronounced dead at the crash scene after first responders attempted CPR, troopers said.