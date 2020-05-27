A motorcyclist who died after crashing into the side of a city bus Tuesday evening was identified by Colorado Springs police Wednesday.

Police said Johnny Samak, 32, died after hitting a city bus that was turning onto Chambers Street from North Nevada Avenue. There were no passengers on the bus and the bus driver was uninjured, police said.

Samak was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, authorities said.

His death is the ninth traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, and the fourth consecutive motorcyclist death. At this time last year, there were 16 traffic-related deaths, and only one motorcyclist death.

