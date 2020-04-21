A motorcyclist traveling near the Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area south of Colorado Springs died in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man whose name was not released, was northbound on Colorado 115 near mile marker 25 when he lost control of the motorcycle, officials said in a news release. The man crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a Lincoln Continental driven by an 80-year-old woman, authorities said.

The motorcyclist died at the crash, the State Patrol reported. A 79-year-old passenger in the Lincoln was taken by helicopter to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs and the driver was taken via ambulance, authorities said. Both had moderate injuries.

State Patrol said speed was being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

