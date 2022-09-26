Cop Lights.jpg

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a Colorado Springs man who died of injuries when his motorcycle collided with a van in August, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Kristoff Martinez-Olivera, 19, died from his injuries Sept. 15 at a hospital, police said.

At 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 27, officers responded to a call about a crash involving a van and a motorcycle at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard. A motorcycle rider, suffering from serious injuries, was taken to a hospital, police said.

Major Crash Team investigators determined that the motorcycle had been driving east on Platte Avenue when it collided with a westbound van making a turn onto Murray Boulevard. The impact threw the rider from the bike, police said.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. No arrests have been made, police said.

Martinez-Olivera’s death is the 40th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs in 2022, 17 of which have involved motorcycles, police said. There were 37 fatal crashes at this point last year.

