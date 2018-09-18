A motorcyclist was killed Monday night after being hit by a suspected drunk driver who was traveling south in the northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs police said.
Police responded to the crash at North Academy and Palmer Park boulevards about 10:30 p.m.
The driver, identified by police as Kevin Esteban Lopez, left the scene. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, police said they found Lopez at a nearby 24 Hour Fitness.
Police said the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was found in the road with traumatic injuries.
Lopez, 25, is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI, police said.
The death is the 38th traffic fatality — seven of them involving motorcycles — in the city in 2018. At this time last year, there were 27 traffic fatalities.
"This is a community issue," Black said of the rising number of fatal accidents this year. "We all see the speeds, the distracted driving that's occurring. It's really up to us to be responsible."
Witnesses described another vehicle that may be involved as a full-size, light-colored SUV that traveled north from the scene. The Major Accident Unit is asking for help in finding the vehicle and/or the driver. Information can be reported to the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimestoppers at (719) 634-7867.