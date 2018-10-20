A motorcyclist who died from a crash Saturday has been identified as Shane Stevens, 50, of Colorado Springs.
Stevens was riding his 2007 Harley-Davidson, heading west on Bijou around 1:45 p.m. when he crashed into the side of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz on the Bijou Street bridge over Interstate 25 in downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
Multiple witnesses reported Stevens was at fault in the crash by running through a red light on Bijou Street as the car was approaching Bijou from the I-25 off-ramp, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman, Lt. Howard Black said.
The bridge was shut down for hours and Stevens was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Stevens' death is the 40th traffic fatality in the city this year, three shy of the record set in 1986 and one more than all of last year.