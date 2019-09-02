Colorado Springs police said a motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a speeding pickup truck on North Academy Boulevard Sunday night.
The crash was reported at 8:42 p.m. at North Academy Boulevard near Parkmoor Village Drive.
Investigators believe the the motorcycle was heading south in the center lane of Academy Boulevard, and was passing Parkmoor Village Drive, when it was struck by a white truck driving at a "high rate of speed."
The pickup continued driving after the crash, "dragging" the motorcycle about 600-700 feet, and throwing the male rider into the road, police said. The rider was hit by a white minivan as he lay in the street.
The male driver of the pickup, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and could face vehicular homicide charges, police said. Police have not released his identity.
The death marks the 33rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. There were 34 traffics death in this city at this time last year.