Police lights (copy)

Lawrence Long, a Fort Carson soldier, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide Wednesday, records show. 

A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike Monday morning in what police say they suspect was a DUI related crash, law enforcement said.

Police responded to a call at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive around 2:40 a.m. where a motorcyclist missed a turn, hit a curb and was launched from his bike, officers said.

Emergency responders took the motorcyclist to a local hospital with injures, police said. Officers would not provide the extent of his injuries.

Police say they cited 38-year-old Weston Vander Kolk of driving under the influence and careless driving.

Motorcyclist killed Sunday on Colorado 115
'Unfair': Families of Colorado Springs teens killed in 2017 find little justice in man's prison sentence
Alleged gunman in 2017 killings of 2 teens could be paroled within decade, experts say

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments