A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike Monday morning in what police say they suspect was a DUI related crash, law enforcement said.
Police responded to a call at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive around 2:40 a.m. where a motorcyclist missed a turn, hit a curb and was launched from his bike, officers said.
Emergency responders took the motorcyclist to a local hospital with injures, police said. Officers would not provide the extent of his injuries.
Police say they cited 38-year-old Weston Vander Kolk of driving under the influence and careless driving.