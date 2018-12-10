A motorcyclist was injured Monday night in a hit-and-run crash near North Academy Boulevard and East Bijou Street, police said.
He was southbound on Academy approaching Bijou when a white GMC mid-sized truck heading north on Academy made a left turn onto Bijou, colliding with the motorcycle, police said. The wreck was reported at 5:20 p.m.
The motorcyclist, who had "significant injury," was taken to a hospital, police said. The truck driver fled, and the truck was found empty a few blocks away.
Detectives would like to speak with the driver of the truck, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.