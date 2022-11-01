Ambulance.jpg

One motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash near a busy intersection in east Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs police.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle just after 11:30 a.m. Police said a red SUV left the scene and was located around 12:15 p.m. near the site of the crash but was unoccupied. The driver has not been located.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the motorcyclist is expected to survive.

Auto-pedestrian crash blocks major road in Cimarron Hills
Two juveniles ejected from car in Pueblo rollover crash

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments