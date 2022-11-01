One motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash near a busy intersection in east Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs police.
Officers responded to the crash in the area of North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle just after 11:30 a.m. Police said a red SUV left the scene and was located around 12:15 p.m. near the site of the crash but was unoccupied. The driver has not been located.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the motorcyclist is expected to survive.