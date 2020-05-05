A motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday evening was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office Tuesday.

Colorado Springs police said Kyle Wojciechowski, 22, was killed about 7:40 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle on South Academy Boulevard, near the Hancock Plaza shopping center. Investigators said Wojciechowski slid into a concrete median at the shopping center entrance after trying to stop for vehicles in front of him that had slowed.

Wojciechowski was thrown from his motorcycle and died immediately, police said. He was wearing a helmet.

The man's death is the seventh traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At the same time last year, there were 14.

