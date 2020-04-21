A motorcyclist killed Saturday night after colliding with an SUV in southeast Colorado Springs was identified by authorities Tuesday.

William Stewart, 34, was thrown from his motorcycle about 7:30 p.m. on Hancock Expressway just south of Chelton Road, Colorado Springs police said. The driver of the SUV wasn't injured.

Stewart was wearing a helmet at the time, police said. Early reports indicated he may have been speeding, officers said. No citations had been issued as of Tuesday.

Stewart's death is the sixth traffic fatality of the year in Colorado Springs. At the same time last year, there were 12.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call police at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

